Welsh Government announces lung cancer screening for smokers aged 55-74

The Welsh Government has announced plans to introduce a national lung cancer screening programme, aimed at current and former smokers aged 55 to 74 who are at greatest risk.

Jeremy Miles MS, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, confirmed the decision in a written statement, following recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee and successful pilot schemes, including in North Rhondda.

Mr Miles said work would start immediately to develop the programme, Wales’ fourth population-based cancer screening initiative, with an expected phased rollout beginning in 2027.

He explained the programme would use low dose computed tomography (LDCT) chest scans delivered via mobile units to ensure access across Wales. The rollout will start with invitations to the oldest eligible age groups, gradually expanding to younger groups over time, following a model used for bowel cancer screening.

The Cabinet Secretary has agreed funding of £2.3 million for 2025-26 to expand the project team and begin implementation planning. Once fully operational, the programme is expected to cost around £13 million per year.

Mr Miles highlighted that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Wales and is often diagnosed late, reducing survival chances. He said: “A national screening programme is key to detecting lung cancer at a much earlier stage and to improving people’s outcomes and survival rates.”

The programme will include protocols to manage incidental findings such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A key feature is embedding access to smoking cessation services within the programme. The Welsh Government funding will also support the Help Me Quit hub to provide targeted smoking cessation support for eligible smokers before screening starts.

Mr Miles added: “This will ensure those at the highest risk are offered effective support to quit, lowering their future risk of lung cancer and improving their overall health and wellbeing.”

Public Health Wales will lead the detailed design and roll-out, working with the NHS and stakeholders.

Ms Heather Lewis, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, welcomed the announcement, saying: “We welcome the Welsh Government’s decision to introduce a national lung screening programme in Wales. Evidence shows that screening can find lung cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. This means lives will be saved.”

She added: “Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Wales. Too often it is diagnosed late because it may not cause symptoms in its early stages. Screening gives us a chance to find it early, before symptoms appear.”

Ms Lewis highlighted the success of the North Rhondda pilot, where 600 scans led to 12 lung cancer diagnoses, two-thirds of which were at an early stage.

She said: “The results from North Rhondda show the impact screening can have in an area of higher deprivation, where lung cancer rates are above the national average.”

Ms Lewis emphasised the programme’s role in reducing health inequalities, adding: “Introducing lung cancer screening is one thing we can and must do to reduce inequalities in cancer deaths across Wales.”

She concluded: “Lung screening shows how we can shift to a more preventative health service. Detecting illness earlier means treatment can start sooner, which improves outcomes and helps more people in Wales live longer, healthier lives.”

