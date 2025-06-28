Grandmother says she’s ‘never felt better’ as she continues 365-day cold dip challenge in aid of Wales Air Ambulance!

A training and mentoring officer from Denbigh is cold water dipping for 365 days in aid of Wales Air Ambulance.

Rhiannon Ballinger, who is about to turn 59, says she’s ‘never felt better’ and is ‘loving’ her daily swims.

The grandmother of two who is a member of a group called the Chilly Dippers said: “Back in October we did a month-long fundraiser for the service.

“One of our colleagues, Hazel decided to keep going! I didn’t join her initially, but by December the group decided to go for a 12-month challenge.”

The training officer for Denbighshire County Council works full time in the school meals provision during the week but always finds time to squeeze in a dip in her garden pod at home, in local rivers or the sea.

She said: “If you told me a few years ago I’d be doing this, I’d never have believed it. I was self-conscious of my body and would never have worn a bather, let alone be photographed in one.

“But since starting the challenge, I’ve changed my whole lifestyle and what I eat. I’ve lost quite a bit of weight.”

Rhiannon now owns about 25 bathing suits and has had her picture taken many times over the past few months.

She said: “I feel so different about myself, daily dips are amazing for your whole body. It really calms me down and makes me feel really grounded.

“You could be in cold water for a minute or two in the depths of winter, or you could be in a little bit longer because you get such good vibes from it.

“I’ve seen myself transform, when I look back at the photos from the start and now, I look so much healthier.”

Rhiannon’s also decided to stop drinking alcohol and she donates the £7.00 she spent each weekend on a bottle of wine to the Wales Air Ambulance.

She said: “I thought if I am saving that much from not having a drink, I want it to be put to good use. So, each Sunday it goes in the pot!”

Wales Air Ambulance holds a special place in Rhiannon’s heart, because it is a Charity which her mother supported over the decades.

She said: “My mam passed away a couple of years ago, but she was an avid air ambulance fan.

“For her 70th, 80th and 90th birthdays, she didn’t want presents – instead, she asked for donations to be made to the Charity.

“A couple of the Chilly Dippers are also massive supporters, so it feels really special to get to do this knowing my mam would be cheering me on, if she was still with us!”

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique third sector and public sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency critical care.

Rhiannon has visited the base at Caernarfon Airport and says ‘it’s just phenomenal’ to see the helicopter and rapid response vehicles up close, and meet some of the team, they are all so friendly.

She said: “We are so lucky in Wales to have such a fantastic service and it’s all through the supporters donating their time and fundraising that it exists. It ensures that thousands of people can be helped each year.

“I’m sure it strikes a chord with many families, and I know mine are especially appreciative

because the service saved my cousin’s life, he’s still with us thankfully.”

She added: “Every time I see the helicopter flying over, I give it a big wave, I know they can’t see me up there, but it feels good doing it.”

Rhiannon has set up a Just Giving page along with her fellow Chilly Dippers, they aim to raise £500 each.

Deb Sima, Regional Fundraising Manager for North East Wales said: “We are so grateful to Rhiannon and her fellow Chilly Dippers for taking on this massive challenge!

“Our fundraisers are incredible, giving up their time to help raise funds for our Charity.

“Doing 365 dips, is a big commitment! So, we are absolutely delighted that our service has been chosen as the beneficiary.

“Every penny raised really does make a huge difference and helps to save lives.”

