No Merseyrail trains running for three days next week due to industrial action

Merseyrail and Network Rail have announced that rail services will not run on the Merseyrail network on Tuesday 21st, Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th June, due to some Network Rail staff taking industrial action.

The RMT union recently announced that its members at Network Rail will be taking three days of industrial action as part of a dispute with Network Rail and 13 train operating companies nationally.

Transport for Wales said on Wednesday that the majority of rail services across Wales will also be out of action next week due to the industrial action.

Whilst Merseyrail staff are not taking part in this industrial action, it will involve Network Rail staff who operate the signalling systems and provide crucial maintenance which allow services to run safely.

The operator is therefore unable to provide any train services on days where industrial action is taking place.

Due to the industrial action lasting 24 hours, there will also be knock on effects on the day after each industrial action date except for Sunday 26th June.

Services on Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th of June will begin later as the staff taking part in the action will not begin working until 7.00am.

There will be some limited rail replacement buses provided on these two mornings before the normal train service begins after 7am. Full details of the bus services are available on the Merseyrail website here.

Passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements on Tuesday 21st, Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th June as no trains or rail replacement buses will operate on the Merseyrail network.

It is also recommended that passengers planning to travel prior to 8am on Wednesday 22nd and Friday 24th June check prior to travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Phil James, North West route director at Network Rail, said: “We continue to meet with the trades unions to discuss their pay concerns and will do all we can to avoid strike action which has the potential to cause misery to hundreds of thousands of Merseyrail passengers throughout the week.

“With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network, unfortunately it means no Merseyrail services can run at all on strike days on 21st, 23rd and 25th June.”

Andy Heath, Managing Director at Merseyrail said “It is very disappointing that we will be unable to provide a rail service to the people of the Liverpool City Region on the 21st,23rd and 25th June, because of three days of industrial action by some Network Rail staff.

Our network is unable to function without the support of Network Rail signalling and maintenance staff who play a critical role in the safe operation of our train services.

We share the frustration of our passengers regarding the disruption and inconvenience this will undoubtably cause”