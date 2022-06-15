Trains: “Do not travel by rail on strike days” warns TfW with widespread disruption expected

A majority of rail services across Wales will be out of action next week due to industrial action as part of the ongoing dispute between RMT and Network Rail.

Workers from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies will take to picket lines across the country on the 21, 23 and 25 June in a row over pay and job losses.

Although TfW is not in dispute with RMT, the industrial action means they are unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Due to the wider disruption caused, they’re also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential for 20, 22, 24 and 26 June.

Signalling and other infrastructure work is managed by Network Rail, who are impacted by the industrial action.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services in particular likely to be affected.

“Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.”

“As a result, TfW is advising that customers only make essential journeys by train on 20, 22, 24 and 26 June, and not to travel at all by train on 21, 23 and 25 June.”

“Full details of the timetable for these days will be available from 16 June. Customers can find these on the TfW, Traveline and National Rail websites using the journey planners.” TfW has said.

Tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel from Tuesday 21 June to Saturday 25 June can use those tickets anytime between Monday 20 June and Monday 27 June. Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

In the meantime, TfW has suspended sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates in order to minimise the number of people disrupted. Customers are advised to continue to check the TfW or Traveline websites, and those of other operators, for updates.