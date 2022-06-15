Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 15th Jun

Trains: “Do not travel by rail on strike days” warns TfW with widespread disruption expected

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A majority of rail services across Wales will be out of action next week due to industrial action as part of the ongoing dispute between RMT and Network Rail.

Workers from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies will take to picket lines across the country on the 21, 23 and 25 June in a row over pay and job losses.

Although TfW is not in dispute with RMT, the industrial action means they are unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Due to the wider disruption caused, they’re also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential for 20, 22, 24 and 26 June.

Signalling and other infrastructure work is managed by Network Rail, who are impacted by the industrial action.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services in particular likely to be affected.

“Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.”

“As a result, TfW is advising that customers only make essential journeys by train on 20, 22, 24 and 26 June, and not to travel at all by train on 21, 23 and 25 June.”

“Full details of the timetable for these days will be available from 16 June. Customers can find these on the TfW, Traveline and National Rail websites using the journey planners.” TfW has said.

Tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel from Tuesday 21 June to Saturday 25 June can use those tickets anytime between Monday 20 June and Monday 27 June. Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

In the meantime, TfW has suspended sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates in order to minimise the number of people disrupted. Customers are advised to continue to check the TfW or Traveline websites, and those of other operators, for updates.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for almost 100 homes in Buckley refused over loss of employment land

News

Cost of Living Crisis: Meet the team of experts travelling around Flintshire offering essential money saving advice

News

Watchdog finds Countess of Chester maternity services ‘inadequate’ and in need of improving

News

Flintshire gang members amongst 13 sentenced to total of 110 years for huge drug operation in region

News

Public health officials confirm fifth case of Monkeypox identified in Wales

News

Maiden flight for Airbus’ brand new A321XLR long range jet

News

With temperatures set to rise people are being reminded not to leave dogs in cars

News

Construction work underway on ClywdAlyn’s 100 home development in Garden City

News

Workforce crisis in social care resulting in delays to discharging patients from hospital

News




Tweets by Deesidedotcom

Read 458,580 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn