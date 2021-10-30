New skate park at Deeside Leisure Centre moves closer to opening as staff recruitment gets underway

A new skate park at Deeside Leisure Centre is moving closer to opening as staff recruitment gets underway.

Aura Leisure which runs the leisure centre has posted an advert for Skate Park Attendants with a recruitment event to take place next month.

The hugely popular ‘Evolution Extreme’ skatepark was demolished during the early stages of the Covid pandemic in April 2020 to make way for a 250 temporary field hospital.

The 1,452 square metre indoor wooden skate park – one of the largest of its type in Europe – made way for the hospital ward, but at the time Aura promised to bring back a redesigned park once the health board handed the building back.

The hospital was stood down in March and the contract to bring Deeside Leisure Centre back to its original purpose began in July.

The initial reopening phase of the leisure centre has seen the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches completed.

The library and cafe reopened this week and recruitment has recently taken place for a 456-metre inflatable theme park – the first attraction of its kind for the region – which is set to open.

Aura is now looking for Skate Park Attendants and has a number of positions available.

Their website states the organisation is looking to recruit people who are “enthusiastic and passionate about wheeled sports who are experienced within a skate park culture either working or riding.”

A deadline of November 9 has been set for job applications to be sent to Aura, a recruitment event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 16.

No opening date for the new skate park has been released as yet.

Aura’s Daniel Mapp-Jones said on social media: “This advert is for vacant position advertisement only. More information regarding the opening date, timetable or design will follow at a later date. No information can be given on this at the current time.”

The Ice Rink at Deeside Leisure Centre will not re-open until 2022 due to its ongoing use as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.