Deeside Leisure Centre set to bounce with brand new 456-metre inflatable theme park – the first attraction of its kind for the region.

Aura Wales, said the new attraction, which will open this Autumn, introduces “an exciting and very different leisure opportunity” for the local community and visitors to the centre.

Accommodating up to 70 users at a time, the inflatable park is aimed at children and young people aged between 3-14 years and features various slides, together with the magnificent ‘Air Mountain’.

The park, which will be open seven days a week, will also provide a new and unique destination for parties and special events.

Gary Roberts, Leisure Operations Manager for Deeside Leisure Centre, said: “We are really pleased to be able to introduce something completely different and exhilarating at Deeside Leisure Centre.”

The inflatable will be suitable for all ages, and will offer a wide range of sessions: fun and enjoyment for all the family!”

“We will also be recruiting very soon to roles within the park and look forward to welcoming applications from across the whole of the Flintshire Community.”

Deeside Leisure Centre Gym and Spa opened its doors last Monday for the first time since the pandemic forced the closure of the leisure centre in March 2020.

Aura said it has “invested significantly in new state of the art functional training equipment, a 15 metre track and the latest bike technology.”

Deeside Gym’s fitness provision is “even more dynamic and cutting edge” with the creation of functional training zones and an extended studio cycling offer, Aura said.

The contract to bring Deeside Leisure Centre back to its original purpose began in July.

The initial reopening phase has seen the ground floor reception, foyer, first floor and second floor, together with access to the outdoor 3G pitches completed.

Other facilities, including the Sports Hall and Skate Park, are scheduled to return later in autumn.

Updates, sneak peeks, and news about the inflatable park and recruitment will be posted via Aura’s website and social media platforms.

Twitter (@aura_wales), Facebook (@walesaura), and Instagram (@aura.wales).