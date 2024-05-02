North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election takes place today

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections are taking place today, May 2, 2024.

This election will mark a significant change for Welsh voters, who will be required to show photographic identification at polling stations for the first time.

Understanding the Role of Police and Crime Commissioners

PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They are elected by the public to hold the police force to account on their behalf.

Police and Crime Commissioners:

make sure the police force budget is spent effectively

appoint the chief constables of the local police force

engage with the public and victims of crime to help set police and crime plans

work closely with the local council and other community organisations on these plans and projects

Each of Wales’ four police areas—North Wales, Dyfed-Powys, Gwent, and South Wales—will elect one PCC.

In North Wales four candidates have put themselves forward to become the region’s next PCC. These are:

Andy Dunbobbin – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ann Griffith – Plaid Cymru

Brian Jones – Welsh Conservative Party

Richard Marbrow – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Changes Brought by the Elections Act 2022

The Elections Act 2022 has ushered in pivotal changes, particularly affecting how PCCs are elected. Shifting from the Supplementary Vote system to First-Past-the-Post, the same method used in Commons elections, this legislation also mandates the presentation of photo ID at the polls.

This change aims to bolster voter confidence by mitigating electoral fraud risks.

The Controversy Surrounding Voter ID

This policy shift has sparked considerable debate.

While the UK Government advocates for the change citing increased voter confidence following pilot schemes during local elections in England in 2018 and 2019, the Welsh Government and several advocacy groups have expressed concerns.

They argue that the requirement could disenfranchise vulnerable groups, such as the unemployed and people with disabilities, who are less likely to possess the necessary identification.

Impact of Voter ID in England

Voter ID was first implemented in England during the local elections of May 2023. Reports from the Electoral Commission highlighted that some groups found it challenging to comply with the new regulations, suggesting a need for further adjustments to enhance accessibility.

Concerns Over Voter Turnout

Some experts fear that the introduction of voter ID could negatively affect voter turnout.

Professor Petra Schleiter from Oxford University has noted a discernible decline in participation due to the ID requirements, estimating a drop in turnout by up to 5.5% in affected areas.

It is not yet clear what impact the requirement to bring photo ID to polling stations will have on elections in Wales.

The PCC elections will likely prove a useful source of data which will help our understanding of the policy implications.

94 polling station will open across Flintshire at 7am today, they will close at 10pm, the full liost can be found here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/PDFFiles/Council-Democracy/Elections-24/Situation-of-Polling-Stations-2024.pdf