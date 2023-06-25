Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 25th Jun 2023

Nationwide 999 system back up and running following earlier issues

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: The issue with the national 999 Emergency call system has been resolved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police said:“Issues reported with 999 have been resolved and we are working with our partners to resume the service.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Please ensure 999 is used for emergencies only.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We can still be contacted on 101, webchat and via our website for non-emergencies.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier report: Emergency services across the UK have reported a widespread technical fault with the national 999 emergency call system, urging people to call the 101 number as an alternative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Police announced on social media: “Due to issues affecting the emergency 999 system, if you require an emergency police response please use ‘101’ until further notice, or ‘111’ for medical issues.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They further pointed out that they can be contacted via webchat as well. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The force, along with other partners, is working to rectify the problem, yet requests the public to avoid non-emergency calls until the situation is resolved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alongside the police force, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also flagged the same issue on their social media accounts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In an announcement, they provided an alternative phone number, stating, “We are aware of an issue currently affecting the national 999 Emergency Call system. In the event of an emergency only, please call us on 01931 522 006.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Authorities are currently unable to provide an exact timeline for when the issue will be resolved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The outage marks one of the few times the 999 system – a staple of emergency response in the UK since its introduction in 1937 – has encountered such significant disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 999 service has long been a lifeline, handling thousands of emergency calls daily. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The public is urged to stay informed through social media channels and utilise alternative methods of contact in case of emergencies until the 999 service is fully restored. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire Schools adopt outdoor learning in Welsh
  • Chester Disability Pride Parade returns even bigger, brighter and bolder for 2023
  • Forces fitness day helps support Flintshire students

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Schools adopt outdoor learning in Welsh

    News

    Chester Disability Pride Parade returns even bigger, brighter and bolder for 2023

    News

    Forces fitness day helps support Flintshire students

    News

    Deeside Leisure Centre receives defibrillator in joint initiative with Wales Rugby League

    News

    Meeting with National Service veteran ‘both humbling and heart-warming’ said Delyn MS

    News

    Employee who stole £138,000 from Chester letting agent ordered to pay it back or face jail

    News

    S4C presenter Martyn Geraint takes Ysgol Cae’r Nant pupils on a musical journey

    News

    Watch your step! New safety signs installed on Flint’s ‘crumbly’ coastline

    News

    Broken down vehicles and reports of a collision adding to traffic delays locally

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn