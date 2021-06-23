Mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics to be held with large employers in Flintshire

Mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics are set to be held with large employers in Flintshire and Wrexham over the next few weeks.

The move follows a ‘successful’ pilot at Broughton Shopping Centre – as reported by Deeside.com.

A ‘pop up’ Covid-19 vaccination clinic was being trialled at Broughton on Sunday using a new mobile unit.

The clinic offered the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first served basis for anyone over 18 with no booking needed.

The aim was to “encourage take-up among people who haven’t yet been able to attend an appointment at one of our vaccination centres.”

A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) spokesperson said: “Following a pilot at Broughton Shopping Centre on Sunday, we will hold a range of mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics with large employers in Wrexham and Flintshire over the coming weeks.”

80,000 eligible people across North Wales who have yet to receive a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine are being urged to come forward.

Almost half a million residents across the region have been vaccinated with a first dose, while 338,018 have been fully vaccinated.

Take up is currently at least 80 per cent in all age groups above the age of 40, however Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is particularly appealing to those aged between 18-39, which currently has the lowest vaccine rates across the region.

Although “steady progress” is being made providing first doses to those aged 30-39 (currently 62 per cent take up) and those aged 18-29 (currently 71 per cent take up) Ffion Johnstone, area director (west), said at least 75% take up in each group is needed “in order to achieve a level of community protection which will help us eventually return to normal life.”

To achieve this target an additional 10,173 people aged 30-39 and 8,609 people aged 18-29 need to be vaccinated.

There are also 80,000 eligible people across the region who have yet to come forward for vaccination, despite being invited.

Ms Johnstone said: “In the coming week we will be writing to approximately 80,000 people who have not received a first dose. This will include those who have previously told us that they do not wish to be vaccinated.

“We hope that some of these people have changed their mind, because of the new threat posed by the Delta variant.

“We are also using adverts on social media, radio and the local press to encourage people to come forward.

“According to latest data from Public Health England, a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reduces a person’s chances of catching coronavirus and needing hospital treatment by about 75 per cent, even with Delta circulating in the UK.

“And among people who had received the recommended two doses, the chances of catching and being hospitalised by coronavirus was reduced by more than 90 per cent.”

In the coming weeks the health board is also running a series of mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics with large employers in Wrexham and Flintshire over the coming weeks.

Ms Johnstone said: “Our online booking service has made it easier than ever to book a first or second dose appointment at a convenient date, time and location.

“In the last week alone, more than 108,000 people have visited the service.

“Vaccination clinics are being held in locations across North Wales and by the end of this week, we will have added appointments available until August.

“In recent weeks we have significantly increased the speed at which we are administering second doses, in response to the threat posed by the Delta variant.

“Please remember, if a minimum of eight weeks have passed since you had your first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, you can book a second dose appointment for the same brand vaccine using our online booking service.

“Already have a second dose appointment booked and wish to bring it forward using our online booking service? There is no need to contact us to cancel your original appointment – our records will automatically update.

“If you cannot access the internet to book online, please phone our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004. The lines can be very busy, so please be patient.”

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website, here.