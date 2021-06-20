Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 20th Jun 2021

Updated: Sun 20th Jun

Pop up Covid vaccination clinic being trialled at Broughton Shopping Park on Sunday

A ‘pop up’ Covid-19 vaccination clinic is being trialled at Broughton Shopping Park today, Sunday, June 20, using a new mobile unit.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) says it won’t be taking bookings for the pop up clinic but will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first served basis.

“This is to encourage take-up among people who haven’t yet been able to attend an appointment at one of our vaccination centres.”

If the trial is successful, the health board says it will look to do more pop up clinics in high footfall areas.

The health board says the delta variant is spreading much more quickly amongst people who have not been vaccinated and now accounts for over 90 per cent of new positive coronavirus cases in North Wales.

“Getting the full protection of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
“The risk of hospitalisation from the delta variant falls by around 70 per cent, 28 days after having a second dose.”
BCUHB  has urged those aged between 18-39 to come forward for their first dose with take up currently lower than the other categories in the region.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at BCUHB, said: “We’re continuing to make good progress, with 85 per cent of eligible adults vaccinated with a first dose, and 55 per cent receiving both doses.

“This includes at least 80 per cent take up among all groups above the age of 40.

“We are currently targeting those aged 30-39 (currently 59 per cent take up) and those aged 18-29 (currently 68 per cent take up) and are continuing to use a variety of communications to encourage our younger citizens to take up the offer of the vaccine.”

“We’ve come so far, so quickly, but the speed at which we can all return to normal life could depend on how swiftly we vaccinate the remainder of people in these younger age groups.”

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website. https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking/



