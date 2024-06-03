Met Office: Warmest May and spring on record for UK

The UK has experienced its warmest May and meteorological spring on record, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office.

May 2024’s average mean temperature of 13.1°C surpassed the previous record of 12.1°C set in 2008, in a dataset that dates back to 1884.

The warm temperatures were particularly notable in the northern half of the UK.

Scotland’s average mean temperature of 12.3°C in May broke the previous record by 1.6°C.

Both England and Northern Ireland also saw record-breaking mean temperatures for the month, while Wales matched its previous high from 2008.

A Met Office spokesperson commented, “While it may not have felt like it for many, with sunshine in relatively short supply, provisional figures show May was the warmest on record in our series back to 1884. This warmth was especially influenced by high overnight temperatures, with the average UK minimum temperature for May 1.2°C higher than the previous record.”

Rainfall was above average for the UK overall, with southern areas experiencing over a third more rain than usual, while Northern Ireland and Scotland were slightly drier than average. May also recorded below-average sunshine hours, with the UK seeing only 159.3 hours of sunshine, 17% fewer than the norm.

The record-breaking temperatures extended beyond May.

Meteorological spring (March, April, and May) 2024 was also the warmest on record by mean temperature, largely due to high overnight temperatures.

The average mean temperature for the UK in spring 2024 was provisionally 9.37°C, surpassing the previous record of 9.12°C set in 2017.

England and Scotland both recorded their warmest springs, with England’s mean temperature reaching 10.21°C and Scotland’s at 7.97°C, both breaking previous records.

“High overnight temperatures through the season have helped to push the mean temperature figure for the season beyond the previous record,” the Met Office spokesperson added. “Despite the warmth, sunshine hours during the season were well below average, though not troubling any national records.”

Spring 2024 also saw significant rainfall, with the UK experiencing its sixth wettest spring on record and its wettest since 1986.

The UK received 301.7mm of rain, 32% more than average. Sunshine was below average for the entire season, with the UK recording only 377.4 hours of sunshine, 17% fewer than average.