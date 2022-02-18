Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Flintshire from 6pm tonight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in Flintshire this evening and into Saturday morning.

An amber weather warning for “extremely strong winds” is currently active in Flintshire through 9pm.

Winds gusting to over 60mph are predicted for later today with a peak expected in the afternoon.

The ice warning comes into play at 6pm tonight and is active until 9am on Saturday.

The warning says: “A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.”