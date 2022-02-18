Met Office issues yellow warning for ice in Flintshire from 6pm tonight
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in Flintshire this evening and into Saturday morning.
An amber weather warning for “extremely strong winds” is currently active in Flintshire through 9pm.
Winds gusting to over 60mph are predicted for later today with a peak expected in the afternoon.
The ice warning comes into play at 6pm tonight and is active until 9am on Saturday.
The warning says: “A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.”
What to expect
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
The Met Office adds:
“Brisk northwesterly winds will continue to bring increasingly wintry showers across this area overnight on Friday and at first on Saturday.”
“Some snow is likely to accumulate over around 200 m (another 10-15 cm over Scottish Mountains), but the wintry mix is more likely to bring a risk of icy roads and pavements, as surfaces left wet by showers (or hail/snow/slush) then fall below freezing. Most showers will ease by Saturday morning.”
