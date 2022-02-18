Storm Eunice: Updates gale force winds hit Flintshire

Final Update Winds have dropped from earlier highs, we will wrap up the live updates.

Thankfully scenes seen elsewhere have not occurred locally and we have not experienced the full force of Storm Eunice.

Don’t forget the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in Flintshire this evening and into Saturday morning.

17:45 – Storm has caused disruption power supplies in parts of Flintshire

SP Energy Networks say they are dealing with a number of power outages in Flintshire.

There are reports of a power cut in Broughton, Nannerch and around the Caerwys areas.

They have said: “Strong winds from Storm Eunice are causing disruption across our network.”

“This has resulted in a loss of power to customers in the North Wales, Mid Wales and Dee Valley areas.”

“Our teams are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible through remote switching and repairs.”

“We expect your power to be restored by Midnight on Friday 18th February, 2022, however where possible we will restore supplies ahead of this time.”

“If you require additional support throughout the time you are without power, please hold the line and talk to one of our team so we can help you.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

17:30 – First Minister says “the worst has passed”

The First Minister has said the worst has passed, in a short statement Mark Drakeford said: “The worst of Storm Eunice has passed, but there’s still an Amber Warning in force until 9pm. Significant disruption continues and many homes have no power. Please take care, avoid travel if you can, stay away from the coast and check in on vulnerable neighbours. Diolch pawb.”

17:20 – Flintshire Council update on missed bin collections

Flintshire Council has circulated the email below:

Waste Collection Update We will return for suspended black bin collections on Monday 21 February. Please make sure your bin your is out at the kerbside by 7am. Return collections for suspended medical, nappy and AHP collections will take place between Saturday 19 and Monday 21 February. Unfortunately we are unable to specify the day. Please leave your waste out from Saturday until it is collected by the crew. There will be no return collections for recycling or food waste. We will collect on your next usual recycling day (Friday 25 February) All household recycling centres will be open as usual from

Saturday 19 February 2022 9am – 5pm.

17:00 – Flintshire Bridge

The Council has confirmed Flintshire Bridge will reopen at 6pm.

16:40 – Trains

Transport for Wales confirms services will resume on Saturday but passengers are urged to check before they travel.

15:20 – Flintshire flood warnings lifted

The eight flood warnings that were in place along the Flintshire Coastline and the River Dee Estuary from Sealand to Gronant. have now been listed, a flood alert remains in place for the North Wales Coast.

🌊 All Flood Warnings in the region have now been lifted, although several lower-risk Flood Alerts do remain in effect this afternoon. Latest updates can be found here:

🔗 https://t.co/Y3ZL3jrlQE pic.twitter.com/TVb6d4T3f7 — North Wales Storm News (@NorthWalesStorm) February 18, 2022

14:50 – Road Closed

The one-way road off Shotton Lane to Deeside Hospital is closed due to a large shed that appears to have blown onto the road.

14:00 – Some events and sporting activities taking a hit on Saturday.

Hearing a few junior grassroots football matches are off on Saturday, Wepre parkrun is cancelled on Saturday as well.

12:15 – River Dee, spring tide and the stormy weather has triggered 8 flood warnings.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) still have a number of flood warnings in place along the length of Flintshire’s coastline.

These are precautionary warnings due to the potential severity of the storm and will remain in place until after high tide around midday

today.

Sealand Cllr Christine Jones posted on Facebook: “Been on Riverbank with some fellow councillors. High tide came in, nowhere near to overtopping the bank, tide changed direction now, thank goodness, so glad the bank was raised a few years ago.

River Dee – Spring tide and storm combo pushing levels up – 8 flood warnings have been in place along the Dee in Flintshire but according to Cllr Christine Jones, it was “nowhere near to overtopping” Updates here: https://t.co/nFdlYbzKER pic.twitter.com/9HyTdsfp1V — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 18, 2022

11:40 – Contact numbers

Flintshire Council’s Contact Centre 01352 702121 will be open between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Any issues with power-outages can be reported by calling 105 (Powercut 105 is a free service that will put you through to your local network operator for help and support).

Remember that if there’s an immediate threat to life during any adverse weather event, you should always call 999.

We will be updating this page throughout the day with the latest from the area.

As usual, you can send any images or information to news@Deeside.com , or messages via our social media.

10:50 – Ice warning for Flintshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which may affect roads and paths in Flintshire this evening and into Saturday morning.

09:30 – Hour by hour forecast for Deeside

The strongest winds are beginning to come ashore in South Wales and South Coast on England.

An hour by hour forecast shows the peak of wind gusts in Deeside will be 1pm and 2pm

The amber warning is in place until 9pm.

Worth noting, that while Saturday looks a lot calmer in Deeside, Sunday will also see some big wind gusts from 3pm – up to 56mph

Overnight Monday and into the morning, again we will see some pretty strong winds locally according to forecasts…

07:38 – First update of the day from Flintshire Council

Flintshire Bridge

The Flintshire Bridge will be closed between 6am and 6pm

You can now sign up to receive Flintshire Bridge Closure Alerts direct to your personal email.

Council Offices

All Flintshire Connects Centres are closed.

The reception at Ty Dewi Sant is closed.

Household Recycling Centres

All household recycling centres are closed.

Schools

All schools – local authority maintained, voluntary aided, voluntary controlled and foundation schools – are closed.

Recycling and Waste Collections

All recycling and waste collections have been suspended – residents who are expecting a waste or recycling collection tomorrow are asked to not place items at the kerbside and store items securely inside the property. Recycling will be collected on the next scheduled recycling day and further information will be issued about waste collections. We plan to catch-up early next week.

Bulky waste collections operated by Flintshire Refurbs are suspended.

Nappy and AHP collections are suspended.

Social Services Day Centres

All social services day centres are closed.

Woodlands

All Flintshire woodland sites including Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley will be closed for the duration of the storm.

Emergency contact numbers

The Council’s Contact Centre 01352 702121 will be open between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Our team will be working hard to take your calls, however, it is likely that phone lines will be busy and it may take us a little longer to answer. If your matter is not urgent please consider waiting until next week to make contact or alternatively go to www.flintshire.gov.uk

07:38 – RAC calls on drivers to delay trips

“It’s vitally important drivers don’t set out during Storm Eunice unless it can’t be avoided.”

“It might be better to make trips today or delay them until the worst of the storm has passed.”

“Drivers who make unnecessary journeys risk putting themselves and their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of anyone who may need to help them should something unwanted happen.”

“People who can work from home should definitely do so, and we also urge people not to be tempted to drive to the coast to take photos of the extreme conditions.”

Very little traffic on the A55 and A494 this morning. pic.twitter.com/toBtHmIIjY — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 18, 2022

07:35 – Latest from the Met Office.

Amber Warning area, gusts will still be impactful and damaging for many, with 60-70mph gusts likely for many, and 80mph in a few places. With such severe weather impacting the UK, people should stay up to date with the latest warnings.

Red Weather Warnings are rarely issued by the Met Office, with the last one coinciding with Storm Arwen in November 2021, but you’d have to go back to March 2018 for the last Red Warning for wind before that.

The wider Amber Warning area highlights the ongoing risk of high impacts such as disruption to power, travel and other services. Damage is also likely for buildings and trees, with beach material being thrown onto seafronts.

The warnings reflect the expected track of Storm Eunice eastwards across the central portion of the UK, with the strongest winds expected to the south of Eunice.

On the northern flank of Storm Eunice, there’s a risk of snow for some in Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland. A Yellow Warning is in force for snow, highlighting possible blizzard conditions for these areas. Much of the snow will be confined to the high ground within the warning areas, with up to 20cm possible in the Pennines. There remains a risk of some snow to lower ground, although with less significant accumulations.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After the impacts from Storm Dudley for many on Wednesday, Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years.”

“The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 60-70mph for most within the amber warning area, and up to 80mph in a few places.”

07:22 – A rare red warning has now been issued for London and the SE of England, so much focus will be on there however, an amber warning, which Flintshire sits under, reflects the potential Storm Eunice has to cause widespread damage.

While lots of focus on the rare red warnings, a reminder that the large amber warning across the rest of Eng and Wales is just as serious with 70-80mph winds.#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/tji69cn7iA — Simon King (@SimonOKing) February 18, 2022

07:03 – Police control already busy

Our Control Room are experiencing a high level of calls due to #StormEunice – please bear with us and follow social media for updates 👍🏽 For non-urgent matters you can contact us via our website 👉🏽 https://t.co/f5F2kS99ym#StaySafe#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/BnMKxsd58n — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) February 18, 2022

06:30 – Good Morning

Morning – Storm Eunice is currently to the south of Ireland and developing – for us, the peak looks to be around 3pm – Eight flood alerts are in place along the Flintshire Coastline and the River Dee Estuary from Sealand to Gronant. pic.twitter.com/v7qPewtXAR — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) February 18, 2022

04:23 – Flood alerts in Flintshire

04:00 – Flintshire Council Update