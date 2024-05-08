Man arrested following wounding incident in Bagillt

A man has been arrested following an alleged wounding incident in Bagillt this morning, Wednesday, May 8.

The incident – near the Stagg Inn on High Street – prompted an emergency response including an air ambulance.

North Flintshire Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a 49-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding offences in connection with the incident.”

“The victim, a 37-year-old male, was transferred to hospital via Air Ambulance and is currently in a stable condition.”

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “We’d like to reassure members of the local community that this appears to have been an isolated incident, and that there is no wider threat to the public.

“However, local officers will continue to conduct high visibility patrols in this area this evening.”