Serious collision closes A55 eastbound near Chester

The A55 in Chester is currently closed eastbound following a serious collision near to junction 39.

The collision, between a HGV and a pedestrian, was reported to police shortly after 5pm today, Tuesday 4 June.

As a result of the incident the eastbound carriageway is currently closed between junction 38 (Wrexham Road) and junction 40 (Tarvin Road).

Police have said the closure is “expected to remain in place for several hours and while local diversion are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

“Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Cheshire police.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and long delays due to police incident on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Congestion to delays through Chester as traffic diverts.”

Information can be reported online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or by calling 101 quoting IML 1839763.

#A55 closed in both directions J38 – J40 in #Chester following a ‘serious collision’ – Road likely to remain closed throughout the evening… pic.twitter.com/lbIt6X4tst — Aaran Lennox (@aaranlennox) June 4, 2024

Eastbound diversion route:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol: