Fundraiser launched for family of Connah’s Quay teenager who passed away on Friday

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a Connah’s Quay teenager who tragically died last week.

Kai Lloyd passed away on Friday, he was 14 years old and attended Connah’s Quay High School.

Connah’s Quay resident Siân Bland has set up the fundraiser to give the “family a helping hand with Kai’s funeral costs and other expenses during this heartbreaking time.”

Siân said: “Kai Lloyd was a very much loved son and brother.”

“Kai lit up every room he walked in.”

“He had a fun character and his smile was infectious and when he smiled, he made other people smile”

“Those that knew Kai know he was genuine, kind and loving.”

On Friday, Connah’s Quay High School headteacher Amanda Harrison posted a heartbreaking message on social media, she wrote:

“With the deepest sadness, I must inform that one of our KS4 learners has passed away this morning.”

“Our thoughts go immediately to members of this learner’s family, and words cannot adequately express the shock and pain which has stricken them. ”

“I have spoken with Dad, and, even as a parent myself, cannot begin to express the utter heartbreak felt.”

“As a school community we will gradually now begin to process this information and our sense of loss will be palpable over the coming days I am certain.”

“Grief can manifest itself in many ways. and over a long period of time.”

“We will support each other through this, seeking and providing further specific professional assistance for those learners who find this time the most upsetting.”

“This is a communication which no school community should ever have to send, and we truly appreciate the support and understanding that families are already beginning to show to learners and staff in such tremendously difficult times.”

“Connah’s Quay High School is a family. Our family is hurting but we will support each other to ensure that we come through this heartache.”

“We will be in contact again in a few days but ask that you give us your support by allowing us some time to process our thoughts and feelings.”

At 5.30pm on Monday (22 November) Kai’s family will be releasing balloons with messages for the teenager from the Navy Club in Connah’s Quay,

“All are welcome to come, if you don’t want to send a balloon maybe a candle can be lit for him.” His mum, Lisa wrote on social media.