Flintshire’s Chief Education Officer offers support and perspective on exam results day

Flintshire’s school-based sixth forms are marking the achievements of the class of 2023 as they receive their A-level examination grades. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council Chief Officer of Education and Youth has acknowledged the support from families and schools and emphasised that results day is a single event in a student’s life journey and encouraged those feeling overwhelmed to seek support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Claire Homard, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all our post 16 learners on their results this year. Each student can be very proud of their achievements and I wish them every success in their future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I recognise the commitment of their families and their schools in supporting them throughout their study.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It is important to also remind our students that results day is just one day in the bigger picture of their life.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We know that for some students this can be a difficult time, with a range of emotions, and I would encourage any young person who might be struggling, to ask for support.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I know that our very dedicated school staff will continue to offer support and advice to learners over the next few days and weeks in making choices about future pathways.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wales A level results ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

97.5% of students in Wales achieved A* – E

13.5% of students achieved an A*

Wales AS results ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

90.9% of students achieved A-E

25.5% of students in Wales achieved grade A

Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate / Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

97.4% of students achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate

The number of students doing the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate increased by 0.5 percentage points compared with 2022

80.3% of candidates passed the Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, conveyed heartfelt sentiments, stating, “The Council sends its very best wishes to all post 16 learners in Flintshire receiving their results today. I hope these results will enable them to move to the next step of their journey, whether in education, training or employment. I wish them every future success.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, provided a broader context, noting, “This year’s results are a reflection of the inevitable fluctuation in grades caused by the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students and teachers have continued to work as hard as ever to secure these year’s results and they should be congratulated for their efforts.” He also highlighted concerns about the widening attainment gap and called for further reflection and action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, offered words of encouragement and perspective. He said, “I want to wish a big congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. It’s a huge day for you, the culmination of years of hard work, and I hope today is a reward for all your efforts… Our Young Person’s Guarantee provides everyone under the age of 25 with the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed, so you have lots of choices to pursue the career you want.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Conservatives offered a critical perspective on the decline in top grades. Laura Anne Jones MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, remarked, “Congratulations to students receiving their results today and the teachers and support staff who got them there. Once again, it is extremely disheartening to see that results are down on last year… The Labour Government must do better in providing top tier education in every school in Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

