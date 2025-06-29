Senedd to debate Holyhead Port closure after Storm Darragh disruption

The Senedd will debate the closure of Holyhead Port following severe disruption caused by Storm Darragh in December 2024, which led to one of the ferry terminals at the UK’s second busiest port being closed for over seven months.

Two ‘berthing incidents’ involving Irish Ferries vessels on 6 and 7 December caused damage that forced the closure of both ferry terminals at Holyhead. Terminal 5 reopened on 16 January 2025, but Terminal 3 is now expected to reopen on 15 July, two weeks later than initially planned.

The Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee (ETRA) criticised the Welsh Government’s response to the incident, describing it as “sluggish” with “poor communication.” The Irish Road Haulage Association labelled the port’s response as “dire,” noting delays in remediation and poor information flow to stakeholders and hauliers.

The Committee found that the Welsh Government’s engagement with freight and transport organisations was slower compared to counterparts in Scotland and Ireland. Despite setting up a multistakeholder taskforce, the Welsh Government rejected calls for a “lessons learned” review.

The closure severely impacted trade and the local economy. With over 1,000 trailers queuing near Holyhead, the port’s shutdown disrupted international freight flows and caused local business footfall in Holyhead town centre to drop by 37%. Some local businesses reported trade losses of up to 90%.

Trade was diverted to alternative routes via Dublin, Northern Ireland, and Rosslare, but the Committee expressed concerns that the closure may have accelerated the shift of freight away from Welsh ports to English and Scottish ports post-Brexit.

The Committee also highlighted confusion over ministerial responsibility during the crisis, as Cabinet Secretaries Ken Skates (Transport and North Wales) and Rebecca Evans (Economy, Energy and Planning) both hold related roles. The Welsh Government rejected the recommendation to appoint a single ministerial lead for future crisis management.

The Welsh Government and local authorities have pledged to work on business support and the long-term viability of the port. A national taskforce, established in March 2025, is charged with contingency planning and ensuring Welsh ports thrive in the future.

The Senedd debate on 2 July will consider the Committee’s report and the Welsh Government’s response, as the port approaches full reopening.

