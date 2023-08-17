A Level Results Day: Hawarden High celebrates exceptional results

Hawarden High School has been celebrating significant academic success in its students’ A level, AS level, and BTEC results today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This achievement is particularly commendable given that the upper Sixth faced the challenge of missing their GCSEs in 2021. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Simon Budgen, Headteacher of Hawarden High School, commented on the results, stating, “I am incredibly proud of our students’ exceptional achievements in this year’s A-level results.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their dedication and resilience, especially amidst such unprecedented challenges, are nothing short of inspiring.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This success is a testament to their commitment, our dedicated staff’s support, and the unwavering backing of parents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As students from Hawarden embark on the next chapter of their academic and professional journeys, Mr. Budgen conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and wishes for their future. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added, “I am thrilled that numerous students have cemented their places at their desired universities and workplaces. They will be pursuing a diverse array of courses, and I eagerly await news of their continued successes in the coming years.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the noteworthy achievements: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Daniel Astbury will be heading to BIMM to study music.

Bonnie Bidwell, with her outstanding 3 A’s and 1 B, will delve into Philosophy at the University of Nottingham.

Kate Bidwell is set to nurture her passion for horticulture at the renowned Eden Project in Cornwall.

Harriete Christiano will be exploring the realm of Psychology at the University of Glasgow, buoyed by her 1 A* and 3 A grades.

Beth Coppack, Hawarden’s Head Student, with her excellent results, will be joining the University of Leeds to study Law.

The University of Birmingham welcomes Zac Hilton, where he will study Mathematics.

Claudia Jones, following her achievements in football, has secured a sports management scholarship in America.

Benjamin Mullard embarks on a journey into digital animation at Futureworks.

Neuroscience beckons Grace Pinnington at the University of Nottingham, while Morgan Roberts sets sights on a business degree apprenticeship at Airbus.

Hannah Salisbury takes her skills to Lloyds with an internal auditor placement, and Jasmine Taylor’s filmmaking dreams take flight at LIPA.

The University of Leeds sees Holly Walker studying Geography, and Rebekah Williams’ legal ambitions will find a home at the University of Durham.

As these students set forth into the world, their achievements echo the resilience and excellence of Hawarden High’s commitment to education, even in challenging times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

