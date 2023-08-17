Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Aug 2023

A Level Results Day: Flint High School celebrates 100% university placement success

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint High School is basking in the glow of academic success as every single student from Year 13 has secured a place at their first-choice university. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This morning there have been scenes of elation and happiness as students received their results. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clare Millington, the school’s headteacher, expressed her immense pride, stating, “The achievements of our Year 12 and 13 students are truly commendable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The unwavering support from our staff and parents, combined with the students’ dedication to giving their all, has culminated in these remarkable results.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among those going to university are Bradley Roberts, who will be studying Cyber Security at Edge
Hill; Amelia Oare, who will be studying Law at University of Worcester; Elodie Carrington, who will be
studying Primary Education at York St John University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Georgia Campbell will be studying Banking and Finance at Manchester University; John Williams, who will be studying Media Production at University South Wales; Leah Davies who will be studying Nursing at University of Worcester; Leah Jones, who will be studying Musical Theatre at Edge Hill University; and Trey Breeze, who will be studying Architectural Technology at Liverpool John Moores University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Some of the top performers were Katie Hill and Madison Jones. Katie achieved ABB and will go on to
study Nursing at Manchester and Madison achieved ABB and will study Games Development at
Chester University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ryan Wood (A*BC) will be studying Computer Science at Chester University,
Kaitlyn Williams (BBC) will be studying Forensic Psychology and Criminology at Liverpool John
Moorse University, and Olivia O’Keefe (Distinction*BC) will be studying Criminology at Chester
University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At AS Level, Stevie Duncan achieved 4 A grades, Jessica Roberts achieved 2 As and 2 Bs, and May
Hough achieved 2Bs and 2 Cs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Heather Clarkson achieved Distinction * and a B and Megan Pearson achieved a Distinction * and an A. Both students are on the LLS A level course. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The year 13 LLS sport students have once again performed to an extremely high level. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amongst the high achievers were Patrick Carney (D*D*D*) who will go on to study Sports Coaching at University ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Academy 92, and Jack Fairlamb D*D*D* who will study Sport Coaching at Liverpool John Moores
University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Allison Jamieson, head of sixth form, said: “I am really pleased with our results this year.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are delighted with the students’ achievements and wish them all the best in their future pathways:
university, further education, apprenticeships, or work.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We know that their experiences at our school over the years have helped prepare them for the
challenges and successes that lie ahead of them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Potential students invited to Wrexham University’s open day on Saturday
  • Welsh doctors set to vote on industrial action over pay
  • Flint RNLI charity bowling day momentarily eclipsed by call to action

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Potential students invited to Wrexham University’s open day on Saturday

    News

    Welsh doctors set to vote on industrial action over pay

    News

    Flint RNLI charity bowling day momentarily eclipsed by call to action

    News

    Aspiring teacher encouraging young people to explore all their options this results season

    News

    Police remind Manchester Airport travellers not to get caught out by rogue car parks

    News

    Six-in-10 want ‘noise cameras’ rolled out so drivers of excessively loud vehicles are caught and fined

    News

    Deeside: Surge in motorbike thefts prompts police warning

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after break in at a Deeside Co-op store

    News

    Mountain rescuers’ warning over risky photo stunt after walker injured in Snowdonia

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn