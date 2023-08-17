A Level Results Day: Flint High School celebrates 100% university placement success

Flint High School is basking in the glow of academic success as every single student from Year 13 has secured a place at their first-choice university.

This morning there have been scenes of elation and happiness as students received their results.

Clare Millington, the school's headteacher, expressed her immense pride, stating, "The achievements of our Year 12 and 13 students are truly commendable.

"The unwavering support from our staff and parents, combined with the students' dedication to giving their all, has culminated in these remarkable results."

Among those going to university are Bradley Roberts, who will be studying Cyber Security at Edge

Hill; Amelia Oare, who will be studying Law at University of Worcester; Elodie Carrington, who will be

studying Primary Education at York St John University.

Georgia Campbell will be studying Banking and Finance at Manchester University; John Williams, who will be studying Media Production at University South Wales; Leah Davies who will be studying Nursing at University of Worcester; Leah Jones, who will be studying Musical Theatre at Edge Hill University; and Trey Breeze, who will be studying Architectural Technology at Liverpool John Moores University.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Some of the top performers were Katie Hill and Madison Jones. Katie achieved ABB and will go on to

study Nursing at Manchester and Madison achieved ABB and will study Games Development at

Chester University.

Ryan Wood (A*BC) will be studying Computer Science at Chester University,

Kaitlyn Williams (BBC) will be studying Forensic Psychology and Criminology at Liverpool John

Moorse University, and Olivia O’Keefe (Distinction*BC) will be studying Criminology at Chester

University.

At AS Level, Stevie Duncan achieved 4 A grades, Jessica Roberts achieved 2 As and 2 Bs, and May

Hough achieved 2Bs and 2 Cs.

Heather Clarkson achieved Distinction * and a B and Megan Pearson achieved a Distinction * and an A. Both students are on the LLS A level course.

The year 13 LLS sport students have once again performed to an extremely high level.

Amongst the high achievers were Patrick Carney (D*D*D*) who will go on to study Sports Coaching at University Academy 92, and Jack Fairlamb D*D*D* who will study Sport Coaching at Liverpool John Moores

Academy 92, and Jack Fairlamb D*D*D* who will study Sport Coaching at Liverpool John Moores

University.

Allison Jamieson, head of sixth form, said: "I am really pleased with our results this year."

“We are delighted with the students’ achievements and wish them all the best in their future pathways:

university, further education, apprenticeships, or work."

“We know that their experiences at our school over the years have helped prepare them for the

challenges and successes that lie ahead of them."

