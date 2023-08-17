Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Aug 2023

A Level Results Day: Alun School celebrates stellar A-Level results

Alun School, Mold, is basking in the glow of academic achievement as its students celebrate outstanding A-Level results. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The school has always prided itself on nurturing talent, and this year’s results are a testament to that commitment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, the school expressed its pride, saying, ”We are very proud of our students who have worked so hard to achieve these fantastic results. We wish all of our students well in their next steps as they move on to university, higher level apprenticeships, and other exciting endeavours.“ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the top achievers is Will Chantrey, who showcased his academic prowess with 3A* in computer science, maths, and further maths, and an A in physics. Will’s exceptional performance has secured him a place at Liverpool University, where he will be delving into computer science and electronics. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Marvel Veliev, another star student, achieved 3A* in maths, physics, and chemistry. His dedication has earned him a coveted spot at Nottingham University, where he will be studying law. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Olivia Delaney and Hannah Harrison are two more names that have shone brightly this year. Olivia, with 3A* in physics, chemistry, and biology, is set to join Cardiff University for pharmacology. Meanwhile, Hannah, who achieved 3A* in maths, biology, and geography, will be furthering her passion for biology at Sheffield University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

