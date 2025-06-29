Police dog Vega tracks down suspects after high-speed chase on M56 in Cheshire

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs revealed how their skilled police dog Vega helped catch two suspects following a dramatic vehicle pursuit on Sunday morning (June 28) on the M56 near Helsby.

The incident began when officers from the Cheshire Roads Crime Unit attempted to stop a vehicle displaying cloned number plates.

The driver refused to stop and was driving dangerously along the motorway.

The chase ended when the vehicle suffered a blown tyre and came to a halt near Helsby.

Both the driver and passenger quickly fled the scene on foot, running across nearby fields in an attempt to evade capture.

Police dog Vega and his handler were called to assist the search.

Using his keen tracking abilities, Vega located the suspects hiding in dense undergrowth behind a pile of muck in a wooded area.

The Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs Facebook post described the suspects’ choice of hiding spot as “rubbish” and celebrated Vega’s success with the phrase: “Vega 2 Bad Guys 0 #TheNoseKnows.”

The officers praised the effective teamwork between the police units and the vital role police dogs play in keeping local roads and communities safe.

This pursuit highlights ongoing efforts by Cheshire and North Wales police to tackle dangerous driving and vehicle crime in the region.

