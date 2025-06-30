8-year-old’s bike taken in early morning theft in Mold

A bike was stolen from Alexandra Road in Mold during the early hours of Saturday, 28 June, police have confirmed.

The bike belongs to an eight-year-old child.

North Wales Police’s South Flintshire team is appealing to the public for help in locating the stolen bike.

They posted on social media asking anyone who has seen the bike to come forward.

“The bike was taken without permission, and we are hopeful that sharing this information will help reunite it with its young owner,” said a spokesperson for HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or report it via their usual channels.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News