Qantas welcomes new A321XLR with longest range single-aisle flight

Australia’s Qantas Airways has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the Asia-Pacific launch operator of the latest generation single-aisle aircraft.

The A321XLR recently left the Airbus assembly line in Hamburg, Germany, after having its wings manufactured at Airbus’ Broughton.

Its long-range capability was demonstrated on a flight to Sydney that included just one crew rest stop in Bangkok.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, the aircraft features a two-class layout with 20 Business Class seats and 177 in the main cabin.

Qantas plans to initially deploy the aircraft on domestic Australian routes, with potential to open new secondary routes across Asia.

As part of Qantas Group’s fleet modernisation programme, 40 A321XLRs have been ordered — 28 for Qantas and 12 for its low-cost carrier Jetstar.

These orders are part of a wider commitment to Airbus, with 128 single-aisle aircraft and 24 A350-1000 widebodies still outstanding.

The A321XLR is the next evolution of the Airbus A320neo family, offering the longest range of any single-aisle aircraft at up to 4,700 nautical miles.

It also delivers a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared with previous generation aircraft, providing airlines with greater operational flexibility and environmental benefits.

Airbus says the A321XLR can already operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target of 100% SAF capability by 2030.

With over 500 orders worldwide, the A321XLR is set to reshape air travel by connecting longer routes usually served by larger aircraft while improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

