Ali Campbell and UB40 bring reggae hits to Llangollen Pavilion

Reggae legend Ali Campbell brought his signature sound to North Wales with a hit-filled performance at TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell played a set packed with classics at the historic venue, opening with Small Axe and Food For Thought before moving into fan favourites If It Happens Again and Homely Girl.

Support artist Bitty McLean joined Campbell for duets including Cathy’s Clown and Would I Lie, blending perfectly into the 90-minute show. Other songs performed included Burden of Shame, Cherry Oh Baby, Many Rivers, and One In Ten.

The crowd was invited to join Campbell for an encore featuring Red Red Wine and Kingston Town, finishing the night with the hit cover (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

The event opened with Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz and a set from British reggae singer-songwriter Bitty McLean.

TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion continues on Sunday with headliner James.

