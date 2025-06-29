Man jailed for 26 months following assaults in Chester

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple assaults in Chester.

Charles Leach, also known as Aaron Millar, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday 23 June 2025.

Leach faced charges including assault by beating, assault of an emergency worker, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

The offences relate to an incident on 22 November 2024 when Leach became aggressive after drinking at a friend’s home in Saughall, Chester. Neighbours called police after hearing screaming around 2.15am.

Witnesses saw Leach close a door on the female victim’s head. When a male neighbour intervened, Leach struck him with an elbow but was detained until police arrived.

The female victim suffered bruising to her neck and eye, bite marks on her arms, and a cut inside her lip. Leach also damaged her necklace during the attack. Upon arrest, he assaulted a police officer by striking her with his knee.

Leach will be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) lasting until 18 June 2030, restricting his movements and contact with women. Conditions include exclusion from certain areas in Chester except for medical appointments, bans on entering pubs except for work, prohibitions on consuming alcohol in licensed premises, and restrictions on approaching or communicating with females not known to him.

Inspector James Wilson said: “I welcome the custodial sentence handed to Leach. He is a repeat offender and this recurring behaviour clearly shows no regard for the welfare of other people. This significant order is intended to disrupt Leach’s poor behaviour and protect the public of Chester.”

He urged anyone witnessing breaches of the CBO to report them by calling 101.

