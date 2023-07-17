FAW backs North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s summer football fund

As the summer holidays approach, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has partnered with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to launch a Summer Soccer Fund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The fund offers clubs and youth organisations across North Wales the opportunity to apply for funding, aimed at combating issues such as anti-social behaviour, often seen to rise over the summer months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By directing funding towards football and sports activities, it is hoped to engage children and young people in a positive and fun atmosphere that also encourages teamwork and exercise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the wake of Wales’ qualification in last year’s World Cup, the success of Wrexham AFC, and the upcoming Women’s World Cup, the Commissioner believes the time is right to capitalise on the momentum and enthusiasm for football, particularly in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The support of the FAW, he hopes, will prove instrumental in encouraging organisations to take advantage of the funding available through his office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiative is part of the PCC’s wider ‘Innovate to Grow’ scheme, launched last year, which identifies and funds pioneering initiatives tackling the root causes of crime in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Expressing his enthusiasm, Andy Dunbobbin said, “Sport is an excellent way of creating positive diversionary activities for our children, allowing them to express themselves in a fun and positive way… This means that they are less likely to get involved in other, less positive, activity such as anti-social behaviour.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Backing the initiative, Helen Antoniazzi of the FAW praised the PCC’s Summer Soccer Fund as a great opportunity for clubs to engage children and young people in activities that boost physical and mental wellbeing while developing their skills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Applications are now open for clubs and community organisations interested in the Summer Soccer Fund, with details on how to apply available on the ‘Innovate to Grow’ section of the OPCC’s website, click here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

