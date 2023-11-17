Consultation launch imminent for 300-home development near Gladstone Way
A developer is set to launch a consultation next week on plans to build a 300-home development on fields between Ash Lane in Mancot and Park Avenue in Hawarden.
The green barrier land, owned by the Gladstone Estate, has been earmarked for development within Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).
Revealing the move by housing developer Castle Green, Flintshire County Councillor for Mancot, Sam Swash, posted on social media:
“It is my understanding that on Monday 20th November, Castle Green Homes will be launching a ‘pre-planning consultation’ on their plans to build 300 houses on the Ash Lane fields.”
“During ‘pre-planning consultations’, developers encourage residents to submit their thoughts on their development plans directly to them.”
@DeesideDotCom just dropped through letterbox
Looks like the battle is back on!#stopthegladstonebuild pic.twitter.com/oPqDCgYwvD
— Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd) November 17, 2023
Castle Green will face fierce opposition from local residents over any plans to develop the land.
A previous campaign saw widespread opposition to any future development of the land.
A petition launched back in 2019 opposing “the allocation and development for housing of land between Ash Lane and Park Avenue in Mancot” garnered 2,500 signatures.
The community has substantial objections due to its impact on local infrastructure and environment.
Key concerns include overcrowded schools, with Sandycroft Primary and Hawarden Village Church School already over-subscribed, and exacerbated traffic and safety issues.
Healthcare facilities, such as GP surgeries and dentists, are limited and struggling to meet current demands.
The proposed development area is also prone to flooding, a significant risk considering severe flooding in Lower Mancot and Sandycroft, as witnessed by the recent storms.
Residents say the development will also result in the loss of green belt land and lead to unsustainable growth for a village with existing facilities and infrastructure. The local transport services, already cut back, would be further strained.
Alyn and Deeside politicians Mark Tami MP and Jack Sargeant MS have both raised concerns over the development of the land.
Mark Tami expressed serious concerns about the risk of flooding and the potential negative impact on the unique characters of Hawarden and Mancot villages.
Jack Sargeant MS pointed out the flooding issues in Mancot and Sandycroft due to overdevelopment.
He argues that building more houses on the hill will worsen the flooding problem and has called for a halt on house-building in the area until proper flood defences are established, emphasising the need for real solutions rather than temporary fixes.
Speaking to Deeside.com today, Cllr Swash said: “Our local campaign against this proposed development was the biggest campaign of its kind in Flintshire’s history.”
“The proposal coming forward represents a complete trampling over the wishes and views of local residents.”
“It sets an incredibly dangerous precedent for local authorities and private developers to team up to so seriously undermine the will of the local community.”
“Far from helping the housing crisis, this development will only make it worse.”
“It will flood our community with boilerplate homes that will overwhelm our local infrastructure and be unaffordable for the vast majority of people who need to buy a home locally.”
Flintshire County Council voted in favour of adopting its Local Development Plan in January.
It has replaced the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.
The LDP seeks to guarantee a housing land supply that provides 7,870 dwellings to meet a housing requirement of 6,950 dwellings.
This equates to 463 homes a year over the plan period.
Deeside.com has reached out to Castle Green for more details on the consultation which will go live on their website next week.
