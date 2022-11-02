Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Council condemns vandals after trees cut down in Connah’s Quay park

Council chiefs have slammed vandals after trees were cut down in Connah’s Quay park.

Flintshire Council has condemned the act of vandalism against its trees, after three mature trees were deliberately cut down.

The incident took place on Monday 17 October on Fron Road playing fields.

Vandals targeted mature, well established trees which were an integral part of the site, “providing benefits to wildlife and biodiversity but also much-loved features for local users.” The council said.

The remains of these trees will now need to be removed and the council will attempt to replace them this winter.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, Councillor David Healey, said:

“I am appalled to hear of this unacceptable vandalism, the Council is working extremely hard to reduce carbon to mitigate the effects of climate change and increase our biodiversity, but behaviours such as this make our work even harder and will cost residents of Flintshire both financially and in terms of the quality of their natural environment.”

If you have any information on this incident, phone Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

