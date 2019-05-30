Two arrested following police pursuit which ends in Killens Lane

Two people have been arrested this afternoon following a police pursuit in Deeside which ended with a stolen car on its side in Killens Lane.

Police say the small silver car triggered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras flagging it up as having no insurance.

The car was pursued by police to the bottom end of Killens Lane – which is a dead end for vehicles – it appears to have hit a post and flipped onto its side.

Two people – both uninjured – were arrested at the scene for alleged theft of the motor vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Thomas Hough said:

“Police pursuit down in the Connah’ s Quay area this afternoon, vehicle hit our ANPR cameras for no insurance!

The vehicle made off from ourselves and failed to stop, safe pursuit carried out, due to driver error the vehicle has then mounted an embankment and caused itself to spin onto its side!

Two currently in custody for theft of motor vehicle and other offences!

Enquiries ongoing and awaiting recovery down.”