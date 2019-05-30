News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two arrested following police pursuit which ends in Killens Lane

Published: Thursday, May 30th, 2019
Share:

Two people have been arrested this afternoon following a police pursuit in Deeside which ended with a stolen car on its side in Killens Lane.

Police say the small silver car triggered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras flagging it up as having no insurance.

The car was pursued by police to the bottom end of Killens Lane – which is a dead end for vehicles – it appears to have hit a post and flipped onto its side. 

Two people – both uninjured – were arrested at the scene for alleged theft of the motor vehicle and enquiries are ongoing. 

PC Thomas Hough said:

“Police pursuit down in the Connah’ s Quay area this afternoon, vehicle hit our ANPR cameras for no insurance!

The vehicle made off from ourselves and failed to stop, safe pursuit carried out, due to driver error the vehicle has then mounted an embankment and caused itself to spin onto its side!

Two currently in custody for theft of motor vehicle and other offences!

Enquiries ongoing and awaiting recovery down.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

An Italian from Flintshire has won Welsh Learner of the Year at Urdd Eisteddfod

Motorists warned of potential delays with ‘abnormal load’ heading to Connah’s Quay at the weekend

Long delays on the M56 eastbound following a crash involving two lorries

Nomads boss Morrison dedicates nomination to staff after being shortlisted for manager of the year award

Two people arrested after Connah’s Quay raid nets ‘substantial quantity’ of Class A drugs and cash

New Independent Group calls for Council Tax rises to be capped at 4.5% in Flintshire

Fancy a day of serious science and family fun? Glyndwr’s Northop campus is holding a Bioblitz and Nature Fun Day

Glyndŵr University’s Open Day will give prospective students a chance to experience courses on offer

OVO Tour of Britain: World’s top cyclists set to race through Deeside in September


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn