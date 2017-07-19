Travellers on Buckley Common given Thursday afternoon deadline to leave

Flintshire County Council has served an eviction notice on a group of travellers who set up camp on Buckley Common.

The council took steps to move the travellers from the Common after around 20 caravans arrived on Tuesday afternoon, it is believed they had been previously camped in Ewloe and Queensferry.

Council officers say they have carried out a ‘welfare assessment’ on the camp and were in contact with North Wales Police who are undertaking regular patrols of the area.

The council also say they have instructed Streetscene to drop off bin bags to the camp.

The eviction notice served today gives the group a deadline of 2pm on Thursday, July 20 to leave the Common.