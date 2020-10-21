Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Oct 2020

Updated: Wed 21st Oct

“Sub-local” coronavirus data released for first time by Public Health Wales

Wales is now reporting confirmed coronavirus cases at a sub-local authority area level.

Public Health Wales update in Tuesday contained localised coronavirus confirmed case figures for the first time – you can view the graphical representation here on the dashboard under “cases by MSOA” tab.

The data visualisation could be slow, however can be speeded up if you selected a local authority area on the drop-down option to the right of the map.

The data is not per-ward, however per Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) which are the same areas that are used to generate the ‘heat map’ style graphics in some local lockdown areas.

A MSOA is geographically defined area bigger than a ward.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, explained: “From today, on our public facing dashboard, we are reporting by sub-local authority area – or “Middle Super Output Area”.

These areas of around 2,000-6,000 households used for the purposes of statistical analysis.

This allows us to report at local level, while maintaining numbers high enough to protect individual patient details.”

Flintshire was placed on a Welsh government ‘watch list’ towards the end of September as the rate of infection rose above a key trigger point of 25 cases per 100,000 population over a seven day period.

Days later on October 1st, Welsh government stepped in and placed Flintshire along with Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conway under local lockdown restrictions as the rate surpassed the 50 cases per 100,000 a point.

The number of cases in Flintshire over a rolling 7 day period between 11 October and 17 October now stands at 147 per 100,000.

The sub-local authority area level broken down for the same period is as follows:

MSOA name (EN)CasesIncidence per 100,000 population
Ewloe & Hawarden33303.6
Mold18177.8
Holywell & Bagillt17155.6
Leeswood, Treuddyn & Gwernaffield16215.2
Broughton & Saltney14116.6
Gronant, Ffynnongroyw & Trelawnyd13260.6
Buckley South13128.8
Flint North East12172.8
Mostyn & Holway11165.2
Flint South West11177.1
Shotton & Garden City1098.8
New Brighton & Mynyddisa9124.9
Hope9145.4
Connah's Quay South & Northop Hall8120.4
Buckley North, Northop & Sychdyn8124.5
Connah's Quay Wepre795.3
Queensferry & Sandycroft7125.8
Caerwys, Halkyn & Nannerch561.6
Pen-y-ffordd & Higher Kinnerton581.4
Connah's Quay North465.5

You can view the full dashboard data here and it is usually updated around 2pm every day.

Dr Shankar added, “If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.”



