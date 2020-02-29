Storm Jorge: Flintshire Bridge set close at 3pm today (Saturday 29 Feb)

Flintshire Bridge A548 will close in both directions from 3pm today (Saturday 29 Feb) due to strong winds which are forecast to hit the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of windy weather which is set to hit Flintshire today.

The alert came into play at midday today and is active through to 3pm on Sunday.

Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds to many parts of the UK.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: “This weekend we’ll see another named Storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place. “On Friday a band of rain associated with Storm Jorge will move across the UK – we have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground. South-westerly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England. Where warnings are in place gusts of 50-60mph are likely quite widely with 65-70mph possible in coastal areas, however the strongest and most damaging winds are expected across the Republic of Ireland.” [Locally, wind speeds start to peak at around 3pm on Saturday, forecasts are pointing to near 50mph gusts.]