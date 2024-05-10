Flint to get new banking hub after TSB announces it will close last bank in town

A new banking hub will be set up in a Flintshire town that is going to lose its last bank.

On Wednesday, TSB announced it wanted to streamline operations by shutting down 36 branches across the UK.

The Flint branch is one of nine which will close in May 2025, while TSB will close 27 branches this September.

Councillors on Flint Town Council reacted with anger and disappointment over TSB’s decision to close the last remaining bank in the town.

They are demanding that Flint not be turned into a “banking desert” and will be collecting signatures for a petition to save banking in the town.

In response to TSB’s announcement, LINK has confirmed the town will benefit from a new banking hub.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

A LINK spokesperson explains, “The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and carry out regular banking transactions.”

“Furthermore, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.”

“The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days. LINK has recommended that the hub should include a cash machine.”

The banking hub in Flint will now be delivered by Cash Access UK.

Over the next few weeks, the company will begin to engage with the Flint community as it looks for potential sites.

The hub will likely open within 12 months, a spokesperson said.

To date, LINK has recommended 130 banking hubs.

There are currently 50 banking hubs up and running in the UK, including three in Wales in Porthcawl, Prestatyn, and Welshpool.

Six further hubs will open in Wales in the coming months.

What services will be available?