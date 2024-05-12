Ordnance trained Coastguard officers scrambled to reports of suspicious object at Talacre

Specialist ordnance-trained Coastguard officers were called to Talacre Beach on Sunday following reports of a ‘suspicious object.’

Officers from Rhyl Coastguard made their way to the beach just after 3.30pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, the team quickly realised that the item in question was not a dangerous remnant from the past but rather a Flintshire County Council litter bin.

A spokesperson for Rhyl Coastguard explained:

“Our, Ordnance trained officers were tasked this afternoon to reports of a suspicious object in the sand on Talacre Beach.”

“On arrival, the item was identified as a Flintshire County Council Litter Bin.”

“Always be mindful of objects you may discover on our beaches.”

“Our shores are filled with history, but remnants from the past can still sometimes wash up on our shores today.”

“If you find something on the beach that’s an unusual size or shape, especially if it’s rusty, it could be an unexploded ordnance.”

“If you do come across something on the beach that you’re unsure of or suspect could be unexploded ordnance, please don’t touch it or move it.”

“Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard – we will take immediate steps with the relevant partner authorities to keep people safe and ensure the item in question is disposed of correctly.”