Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Flintshire on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms expected to impact a large part of the UK this Sunday.

The warning, which spans from noon until 10pm, covers Flintshire, most of Wales, Cheshire, the North West of England, and significant portions of central and South Western England.

According to the Met Office, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area.”

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards. ”