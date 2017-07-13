Road closures around Chester on Friday

Some roads around Chester Cathedral will be closed for part of Friday to enable a funeral service at Chester cathedral to take place.

The funeral service for of Detective Constable Elaine McIver of Cheshire Constabulary who was tragically killed in the Manchester Arena bombing will take place on Friday.

The closures are as follows:

Friday 14 July 2017 from 10.30am till 4pm:

Northgate Street – (From Hunter Street to Eastgate Street)

St Werburgh Street – full length

Eastgate Street – full length

Foregate Street – (From Eastgate Street to St Johns Street)

St Johns Street – full length

The order will also prohibit waiting and loading on:

Northgate Street from Hunter Street to St Werburgh Street

St Werburgh Street from Northgate Street to Bell Tower Walk from 9am to 4pm

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.