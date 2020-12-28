Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Dec 2020

Updated: Mon 28th Dec

Resurfacing work is set to begin on the A549 in Buckley next week

Road resurfacing work is set to begin on the A549 in Buckley next week.

Flintshire County Council has said “funding has been secured” to carry out carriageway resurfacing at A549 Brunswick Road and Chester Road, Buckley – between The Tivoli and Brook Street.

Work will start on Tuesday 5 January for approximately 3 weeks, though that is dependent on weather conditions.

A one way system will be in place, prohibiting vehicles from travelling in an easterly direction from Mill Lane towards Brook Street.


“During various stages of the scheme a full road closure will be required, this will be limited to off-peak (0900 to 1445hrs), with the one way system remaining in place when the closure is not required.”

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor, Breedon Southern Limited, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.” A council spokesperson said.

 



