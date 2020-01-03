Delays on A55 near Caerwys following earlier collision

Update:

**Final Update** Collison Cleared, Both Lanes now open https://t.co/p7Qpnmd7Ad — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) January 3, 2020

Earlier report: There are reports the A55 is partially blocked and there is slow-moving traffic following a collision.

The incident has been reported on the eastbound carriageway near the Flintshire Border.

Traffic Wales confirmed the collision, which has one lane, involves two vehicles near junction 31 for Caerwys.

There is over two miles of slow-moving traffic and it’s taking drivers an additional 16 minutes to pass through the section of road.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Partially blocked, one lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane two (of two) closed.”