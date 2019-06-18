Philippines based low cost carrier signs deal for 31 Airbus jets worth over £5bn

Another productive morning for Airbus on the second day of the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget.

Low-Cost Carrier based in the Philippines, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 31 Airbus aircraft – 16 A330neo, 10 A321XLR and 5 A320neo – in a deal is worth an esitmated £5.4bn.

Cebu Pacific’s A330neo aircraft will be a higher capacity version of the A330-900, with 460 seats in single class configuration.

The airline also becomes one of the launch airlines for the A321XLR, which will be able to fly nonstop from the Philippines to destinations such as India and Australia.

Airbus says the “this latest agreement supports CEB’s ongoing fleet renewal programme, which aims to have only new generation, environmentally efficient aircraft by 2024.

The fast-growing carrier’s decision also strengthens its all-Airbus fleet status in the jet category.”

The A321XLR will deliver an unprecedented ‘Xtra Long Range’ of up to 4,700nm – 15 per cent more than the A321LR and with 30 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft says Airbus.