Met Office issues AMBER WIND WARNING for Flintshire – Storm ‘Doris’ expected to bring 80mph winds

The Met Office has issued an amber warning, the second highest alert, for wind in Flintshire on Thursday.

Storm ‘Doris’ is expected to bring gusts of wind up to 80mph with “damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks likely” say the Met Office.

Very strong winds are expected from around 6am on Thursday with a short period where gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible, the warning is in place until 6pm.

The Met Office says:

“Whilst the strongest winds look to be only short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with a danger of injury from flying debris.

Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.

The change in weather is due to a developing area of low pressure which is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster says:

“The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption.”