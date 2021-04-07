Latest update from North Wales health board on the vaccine roll out locally

The “vast majority” of vaccination appointments for the remainder of over 50’s waiting for their first jab have been posted out, according to the health board in North Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has also said a “significant number” of invitations to people in their forties have also been sent out this week.

First minister Mark Drakeford said last week that Wales will have offered all over-50s a first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine by Easter Sunday.

A number of people aged between 50 and 60 have contacted Deeside.com this week stating they are yet to receive an invite for the jab.





The North Wales health board told Deeside.com that bank holiday postal arrangements may have delayed some letters being received.

On Tuesday Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board.”

But the health board has said only those in Priority Groups 1-5 (aged 65 or over or are clinically extremely vulnerable) should contact them directly if they have not yet been able to take up an appointment.

Dr Chris Stockport, Executive Director of Primary and Community Care, said: “The vast majority of vaccination appointments for the remainder of people in Priority Groups 5-9 not yet vaccinated have been booked and invitation letters sent in the post last week.

Most of these letters have been delivered, but a small number may arrive in the coming days, because of bank holiday postal arrangements.

Priority Groups 5-9 includes people aged 50 and over and those aged 16-70 in an at risk group.

“We have also sent a significant number of invitations to people in their forties as we look ahead to offering vaccination to the remainder of the adult population in reverse age order before the end of July.

“We are determined to not leave anybody behind, so if you are in Priority Groups 1-5 (aged 65 or over or are clinically extremely vulnerable) and have not yet been able to take up an appointment, please call our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004.

The lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm and Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

“If you’re in Priority Groups 6-9 (aged 50-64 or aged 16-70 and in an at risk group), and you’ve not been able to take up an appointment, we’ll contact you to offer you another appointment in the coming weeks.

Please be patient and don’t contact your GP or our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre unless you need to cancel or amend an existing appointment.”

Vaccination progress as at April 5th 2021: