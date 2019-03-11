Innovative Heritage Trail launched in Flint

A new Heritage Trail which uses both digital and traditional methods is set to bring Flint’s heritage stories to a wider audience.

The Flint Townscape Heritage Initiative is a partnership project between the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Flintshire County Council, Flint Town Council and Cadw.

A 56 page full colour booklet has been produced which introduces the town’s history and highlights key points of interest from the coast to the town centre and films using 3D computer graphics which bring aspects of the town to life.

The local community have been actively involved in the project, with local historians advising on content, other residents have provided photographs and groups, including Flint History Society, Flint Mothers Union, Flint Library group and Flint and Oakenholt WI, have been involved.

[Launch of new Heritage Trail in Flintshire Town with the help of students from St Richard Gwyn and Ysgol Cornist Park assisted in developing the trail by taking photos, producing artwork and interviewing people. Pictured: Chair of FCC Paul Cunningham, Cllr Chris Bithel, MP David Hanson, FCC Chris Rees Jones along with St Richard Gwyn Pupils Julia Halas, Vilius Finkis, Adam Glowacki, Ben Robinson and Sandra Dabrowski]

David Hanson, MP, who wrote the foreword for the booklet, said:

“Flint is a town steeped in history and the launch of the new Heritage Trail for the town will help bring this history to life. I

am delighted to have been asked to write the foreword to the booklet and I know that the new Heritage Trail will bring a welcome boost to the businesses in Flint and reinvigorate people’s pride in our town.

“I would like to congratulate all involved for their tireless work in making this project a reality. The knowledge of all those involved shines through and will ensure that Flint’s history will become inextricably intertwined with its future prosperity.”

The digital trail which can be viewed using a downloadable app includes extra content such as computer-generated imagery that reconstructions, ‘then and now’ photos, audio as well as some “fun games.”

Three films have also been produced depicting the town in different eras: 1300, 1770 and 1905, using CGI.

The booklet and digital trail use many still images from the films.

[Screenshot of a CGI film]

The films are available to view on the North East Wales tourism website: http://www.northeastwales. wales/things-events-holidays- break-ideas-within-corner- north-wales/flintshire/flint/

Flint Townscape Heritage Initiative, now complete, offered grants to restore the town’s historic streetscape and to find new uses for long-standing empty buildings with a heritage interest.

A total of twenty-four buildings benefited from assistance from the scheme which included Saint Mary’s Church, Flint Town Hall and the Old Court House.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“The work which has been achieved by the Townscape Heritage Initiative is really impressive and to bring it all to life in this way is remarkable. It will enable residents and tourists alike to discover and enjoy the rich history of Flint.

It’s great to see that students from St Richard Gwyn and Ysgol Cornist Park assisted in developing the trail by taking photos, producing artwork and interviewing people.

“This trail, along with all the other regeneration work which has taken place in the town, will really put Flint on the map.”

A ‘digital trail’ in Connah’s Quay is set to launch later this year.

Main Picture: Cornist Park E-cadets proud to show their work to FCC’s Chair Paul and Joan Cunningham and Jo Danson from Community Heritage

To download the trail search for Flint, North East Wales in the App Store or Google Play.