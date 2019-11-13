Flood alert active for River Dee Catchment around Cheshire

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Dee Catchment which borders with Flintshire.

The alert states that River levels have risen at the Farndon river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of low lying land, roads and farmland is possible today, 13th November.

We believe there is a possibility of flooding for low lying land and roads around the River Dee at Shocklach, Farndon, Handley, Lower Kinnerton, Chester and Puddington.

The river may reach the levels at which Townfield Lane is cut off.

No further rainfall is forecast.

We expect river levels to peak this afternoon on 13/11/19.

We are closely monitoring the situation.

Our incident response staff are closely monitoring weather forecasts and river levels and will issue further updates if necessary.

Please be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

This message will be updated tomorrow morning, 14/11/19, or as the situation changes.”