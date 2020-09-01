Find out if you are eligible for support from the Welsh Government’s £53 million Cultural Recovery Fund

From today, Tuesday, 1 September organisations in the culture and heritage sector can find out if they are eligible to apply for financial support from the Welsh Government’s £53 million Cultural Recovery Fund.

The new fund will see music venues; recording and rehearsal studios; Heritage organisations and historic attractions; accredited museums and archive services; libraries; events and their technical support suppliers; independent cinemas and the publishing sector being able to bid for a share of £18.5 million.

The latest funding is part of the Welsh Government’s £53 million package to support the culture and arts sectors which are coping with a dramatic loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic.

A separate element of the Cultural Recovery Fund, worth £27.5 million, is being delivered through the Arts Council of Wales to support theatres and galleries. This fund was launched 17 August with details available on the Arts Council’s website.





The online eligibility checker opens today (Tuesday, 1 September) from 10am and organisations will be able to make applications for support from the fund from 14 September. The closing date for applications is 30 September.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said:

We have listened to, and worked with our partners across the cultural and creative sectors to put this second package of support together. We recognise the massive and unprecedented challenges the pandemic is having on the very fabric of Welsh life and we applaud the resilience and creativity on show. We are today opening our eligibility checker for the funding. This will allow companies to find out if they will be eligible to apply and then give them time to prepare their applications, ahead of the fund opening for applications later this month.

A non-repayable grant of up to £150,000 (up to 100% of eligible costs) per organisation will be available via two application entry points:

Under £10,000: quick process for smaller organisations based on eligible costs

Between £10,000 to £150,000: more detailed process based on eligible costs.

The triage system will indicate the appropriate route for organisations to follow.

The Eligibility Checker for the Cultural Recovery Fund will be live on Tuesday 1 September from 10am.

There will also be a £7 million fund for freelancers to support individuals in the sector who have been impacted by the pandemic. Please visit the eligibility checker to find more detail for this fund.