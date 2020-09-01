Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Sep 2020

Updated: Tue 1st Sep

Find out if you are eligible for support from the Welsh Government’s £53 million Cultural Recovery Fund

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

From today, Tuesday, 1 September organisations in the culture and heritage sector can find out if they are eligible to apply for financial support from the Welsh Government’s £53 million Cultural Recovery Fund.

The new fund will see music venues; recording and rehearsal studios; Heritage organisations and historic attractions; accredited museums and archive services; libraries; events and their technical support suppliers; independent cinemas and the publishing sector being able to bid for a share of £18.5 million.

The latest funding is part of the Welsh Government’s £53 million package to support the culture and arts sectors which are coping with a dramatic loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic.

A separate element of the Cultural Recovery Fund, worth £27.5 million, is being delivered through the Arts Council of Wales to support theatres and galleries. This fund was launched 17 August with details available on the Arts Council’s website.


The online eligibility checker opens today (Tuesday, 1 September) from 10am and organisations will be able to make applications for support from the fund from 14 September. The closing date for applications is 30 September.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said:

We have listened to, and worked with our partners across the cultural and creative sectors to put this second package of support together. We recognise the massive and unprecedented challenges the pandemic is having on the very fabric of Welsh life and we applaud the resilience and creativity on show.

We are today opening our eligibility checker for the funding. This will allow companies to find out if they will be eligible to apply and then give them time to prepare their applications, ahead of the fund opening for applications later this month.

A non-repayable grant of up to £150,000 (up to 100% of eligible costs) per organisation will be available via two application entry points:

  • Under £10,000: quick process for smaller organisations based on eligible costs
  • Between £10,000 to £150,000: more detailed process based on eligible costs.

The triage system will indicate the appropriate route for organisations to follow.

The Eligibility Checker for the Cultural Recovery Fund will be live on Tuesday 1 September from 10am.

There will also be a £7 million fund for freelancers to support individuals in the sector who have been impacted by the pandemic. Please visit the eligibility checker to find more detail for this fund.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Dog rescued by Rhyl lifeboat team after swimming too far out to sea to catch seagulls

News

Education Minister announces details of independent review following Welsh A-level results fiasco

News

Public Health Wales in ‘direct appeal to young people’ after several confirmed cases connected to TUI Flight from Zante to Cardiff

News

New Liverpool theatre festival set to take place in September

News

Charge sheet ‘Bingo’ – Police arrest man in Saltney for drink driving, failing to stop, no insurance and possession of Class A drugs

News

Police say “body recovered from River Dee” after search for missing man

News

Updated: Westbound A494 and A55 through Flintshire now clear

News

North Wales health board warning patients to be prepared for longer waits as it restarts after the Covid-19 pandemic

News

North Wales Police warns illegal rave organisers could be fined £10,000 ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

News





Read 484,660 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn