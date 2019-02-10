Donation from Tarmac will help Flintshire based Search and Rescue team continue its vital work

Mold based NEWSAR – North East Wales Search and Rescue has received continued support from Tarmac with a generous donation towards the running costs of one of their two emergency Land Rovers.

Vehicle maintenance and fuel are significant costs for NEWSAR, due in part to the large geographical area the team operates in, from Flintshire to Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

Without the teams two Land Rover Defenders, which have been completely rebuilt by a Deeside 4×4 specialist, NEWSAR simply could not reach “those in need.”

Rob Maurice-Jones, Tarmac North Wales Quarry Manager said

“We are really pleased that we have been able to support NEWSAR by making this donation. The work the volunteers do is of upmost importance and we appreciate everything they do to keep the people of North Wales safe.

“We have worked closely with NEWSAR to do joint visits to local schools and groups in the area to give talks on the dangers of playing in quarries and deep water.

“We hope our donation towards the running costs and upkeep of this vehicle will help them continue the vital work they do in our community.”

Garden City based Landrover Specialists Auto Defiance extensively refurbished the teams Land Rover Defenders which has helped extend the life of the vehicles.

The major overhaul program on the two 4×4’s – which are standby 24 hours a day – saw them rebuilt from the wheels up.

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page

Pictured above: Gill Brailsford, NEWSAR Fundraising Officer, Mobile 2 and Rob Maurice Jones, North Wales Quarry Manager for Tarmac