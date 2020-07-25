Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Jul 2020

Delays reported on the A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision

Update: The road has been cleared but there are some days in the area. 

Previous report: Long delays at are being reported on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway near junction 33 at Northop.

There are around five miles of queueing traffic. 


 

 



