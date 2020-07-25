Delays reported on the A55 in Flintshire following earlier collision
Update: The road has been cleared but there are some days in the area.
Previous report: Long delays at are being reported on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.
The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway near junction 33 at Northop.
There are around five miles of queueing traffic.
❗️Long delays on #A55 J33 – J32a Westbound due to collision. ❗️
Please allow more time to travel. #TrafficWalesUpdates
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) July 25, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com