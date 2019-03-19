Arrests made following ‘County Lines’ raids by Merseyside Police and North Wales Police

A number of people have been arrested following raids by North Wales Police and Merseyside Police.

Officers from North Wales Police arrested a 36 year old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The arrest was part of an operation set up to target the suspected illegal supply of Class A drugs in North Wales and Merseyside and the criminal exploitation of young people.

Sheryl Buckingham from Burnley was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs namely heroin and cocaine and Possession of a knife in a public place.

Buckingham will appear at Mold Remand Court this morning.

Eight warrants were executed at addresses last Thursday and a further warrant was conducted yesterday at an address in Burnley.

Police say those arrested are believed to be involved in what has become known as county lines, a term used to describe gangs, groups or drug networks that supply drugs from urban to suburban areas across the country, including market and coastal towns, using dedicated mobile phone lines or ‘deal lines’.

Chief Inspector Nick Gunatilleke said:

“County lines has a significant impact on towns across the country and involves the criminal exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults.

Today’s operation is the culmination of a joint initiative between North Wales Police and Merseyside Police and shows that when it comes to serious organised crime there are no borders.

We will continue to work together with other police forces and regional organised crime units, to disrupt those who run and profit from them and to safeguard those affected.”

He added: “I would like to reassure that the public that we are relentless in our pursuit of those we suspect of being involved in the supply of drugs.

We are committed to making our streets safer for our communities and protecting and educating young and vulnerable people who may be targeted and exploited by ruthless and callous individuals who are only concerned with lining their pockets through the trade of illegal drugs.”

Sergeant Steve Lloyd, form North Wales Police added:

“The arrests yesterday and last week are the continuation of the concerted efforts of North Wales Police and Merseyside Police to disrupt criminals believed to be involved in the cross border supply of illegal drugs, using vulnerable young people and adults.

We are relentless in our pursuit of those suspected of an involvement in serious and organised crime and we will continue to target those who disrupt the day-to-day lives of decent, law abiding members of the public.”

“The success of these types of operations replies upon communities working with their local police officers, providing information to help identify those dealing the drugs in their area as well as those who are vulnerable and being exploited.”

If you have any concerns in your area please contact your local force on 101 or you can also report crimes anonymously via @CrimestoppersUK or by calling 0800 555 111.”