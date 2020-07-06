Anwyl site managers in North Wales win two National House Building Council awards

Two site managers from Deeside based Anwyl Homes have received prestigious National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Awards for their developments in North Wales.

Ian Palmer and Roy Hammans both received the awards for excellence in on site management at the new build residential developments that they currently manage.

Ian is site manager at Anwyl’s popular Croes Atti development in Oakenholt and Roy is site manager at the new Maes y Rhedyn development in Llay.

In existence for 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.





To receive an award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges are looking for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality award winning site managers apart from the rest.

Both Ian and Roy have worked in the construction industry for many years and have an exceptional track record when it comes to excellence on site. It is the sixth Pride in the Job award in 10 years for Roy and the third for Ian who has been recognised by the NHBC for the last three years in a row.

Roy commented: “We aim to ensure quality in everything that we do, so be recognised by the NHBC for delivering some of the best quality new homes is a great feeling and I am extremely proud of the great team effort on my site.”

Ian added: “Winning a Pride in the Job award year-on-year isn’t easy; this award is testament to the continued efforts of all of the lads on site, pulling together to ensure only the very best quality across all areas of the build process.”

Construction director at Anwyl Homes, Iain Murray, said: “Out of 11,000 eligible site managers from across the whole of the UK, only 450 are selected by the NHBC to receive a Pride in the Job award for their excellent standards on site and the quality of construction that they are delivering. To have two site managers included in this prestigious shortlist multiple times is an incredible achievement and something that we are very proud of. Well done to both Ian and Roy and to their teams.”

Currently celebrating its 90th anniversary, Anwyl Group has three divisions; Anwyl Homes, Anwyl Partnerships and Anwyl Land. With offices in North Wales and Lancashire, the family-run business is renowned for its thoughtful approach, bringing care and integrity to all aspects of every project in order to exceed expectations and ensure complete satisfaction for customers.

From beautiful new residential developments to award winning major mixed use commercial schemes, Anwyl is growing quickly and has ambitious plans for the future. For further information, please visit www.anwylgroup.co.uk.