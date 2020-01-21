Alyn & Deeside PM Mark Tami joins forces with Citizens Advice Flintshire to back Big Energy Saving Week.

MP for Alyn & Deeside, Mark Tami, has joined forces with Citizens Advice Flintshire to back Big Energy Saving Week.

The event, organised by Citizens Advice, helps people across the UK save money on their energy bills through switching supplier and energy efficiency measures.

Mr Tami visited the Deeside office of Citizens Advice and spoke to staff and volunteers about the scheme.

Citizens Advice’s price comparison tool, which shows all suppliers and is completely independent, saves consumers thousands of pounds each year.

Mark Tami MP said: “I’m proud to be supporting Big Energy Saving Week. Switching energy is something that it’s easy to put to the back of your mind as we’re all busy with other things, but it could so easily lead to savings of hundreds of pounds per year.

“I encourage everybody to use Citizens Advice’s free and impartial online price comparison tool which shows the best deals for you and which does not accept commission from any of the suppliers, or to pop into a Citizens Advice office and ask for an energy comparison.”

Citizens Advice will also be focussing this week on helping people to access energy efficiency measures for their home. Many people will be eligible for grants for insulation, boiler replacement and other measures which they might not be aware of.

Sian Mather of Citizens Advice Flintshire said: “Big Energy Saving Week aims to put money in your pocket and help the planet.

“Citizens Advice Flintshire has lots of information and advice on how to save energy and cut household bills. This could range from everyday actions, such as reducing how much water you put in the kettle, to bigger projects like insulating your home.

“Our advisors and volunteers will also be able to help with your all your queries about saving energy and money, including switching to a cheaper energy tariff, or accessing extra grants and benefits.”

The campaign also focuses on the warm home discount, available to people on Pension Credit and some working-age families on low incomes, which is a £140 annual credit on a household’s electricity account. The deadline for claiming is different depending on your energy supplier, but is generally in late January or early February.

Link to Citizens Advice’s price comparison tool energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk